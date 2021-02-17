THREE men have been granted new taxi licences in York.
The City of York Council issued the three private hire vehicle licences last month to Zsigmond A Ferenczi, Philip Airstone and Peter Bayliss.
Their applications were determined in accordance with relevant legislation including options to refuse, permit or add conditions to a licence as appropriate.
They were granted in accordance with the Town Police Clauses Act 1847 and Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976.
