21/00176/FUL to re-roof existing lean to and extend height of garden wall at 51 St Denys Road

21/00195/FUL for conversion of outbuilding to ancillary accommodation to dwelling and formation of timber framed seating area (revised scheme) at 61 - 63 Osbaldwick Village

20/02349/LBC for internal and external alterations including installation of new external door to rear elevation at basement level, and reconfigure walls on 1st and 2nd floors to create new bathrooms and shower rooms at 75 The Mount

21/00173/LBC for works to repair rear two storey extensions and rebuild party wall with piled underpinning at 120-122 Holgate Road

21/00262/FUL for single storey side and rear extension at 22 Park Street.

21/00126/FUL to create larger opening in rear wall for installation of wider patio doors at 18 St Pauls Square.

21/00166/FUL for two storey side extension and addition of stone parapet detail to garage at 42 Sim Balk Lane.

21/00171/FUL for dormer to rear, 1no. rooflight to front and a stone coping and iron railings to front boundary walls at 11 North Parade.

21/00051/LBC for internal and external alterations in association with change of use to restaurant and drinking establishment including internal refurbishment and rear extensions including 2no. roof terraces, external stairs, bridge link, glazed canopy over rear yard and and replacement canopies to front (part retrospective) at 3 St Helens Square

21/00050/FUL for change of use to restaurant and drinking establishment with rear extensions to provide additional undercover seating in rear yard, 2no. new roof terraces and associated external alterations including external stairs and bridge link, alterations to pavement seating area and replacement canopies (part retrospective) at 3 St Helens Square

21/00252/FUL for variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to enlarge approved site boundary to incorporate area of hardstanding adjacent to Museum Gardens entrance from Marygate and condition 4 (tree protection) to fell tree (T13) to allow access for construction vehicles of permitted application 20/01874/FUL at Museum Gardens

21/00192/LBC for single storey extension to existing detached garage to form home gym with WC at 37 St Marys

21/00104/LBC for 2no. fascia signs, 1no. internal sign, 1no. new hanging sign on new bracket, 2no. menu cases, change to exterior colour of door and window frames, and associated internal alterations to include new flooring, sink and shelving at 43 Shambles

21/00184/FUL for first floor side extension and single storey rear extension connecting to existing detached garage at 16 Poppleton Hall Gardens.

