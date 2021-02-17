A TALENTED 10-year-old author said he nearly choked on his cornflakes when he found a letter from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the breakfast table.

As The Press reported last month, William Atkinson who is in Year 6 at Read School, Drax, near Selby has ADHD and dyslexia and had his first book published over Christmas.

“…it's brilliant that you have written a book…people will find it extremely inspiring and helpful, and I really admire your courage, hard work and intelligence. Please keep writing…a wonderful gift,” said the letter, simply signed Camilla.

William writes about the invisible challenges of being diagnosed with both ADHD and dyslexia. His book is called: ‘A Gear That Just Won’t Turn: What ADHD is like for me’.

Written in a lively style with excellent metaphors and description, as well as clever, fun illustrations, William’s book is a refreshing take on what it is like to live with extra needs. His wise advice will help pupils and teachers alike across the world.

To William’s delight, he was also recently awarded a coveted Blue Peter badge. The charming letter accompanying it said: “We were interested to read your book…enjoyed looking through it…& found it really inspiring,” from the whole Blue Peter team.

Head, Ruth Ainley, said: “William is quite simply an inspiration. This is a powerful read, very thought provoking and will help so many people.We’re thrilled that William is raising awareness of ADHD and other needs by using one of his many talents that we nurture here; his writing skills. Staff and pupils are bursting with pride. What a fine accomplishment for this astonishing young man. We’re simply thrilled that the Royal Family and Blue Peter have also recognised William’s superb efforts.”

In the book, William writes about his view of how his brain works and refers to how teachers can help: “My one-to-one at school helps me to stay on track. She explains my work to me again if needed.”

And William uses wonderful description: “…being asked to do too many things at once. It’s like a huge lorry of rock arriving at the factory and being tipped onto a conveyor belt.”

William has donated a copy to the newly refurbished school library, and Read School has ordered extra copies but also encourages readers to consider ordering their own copy with issues relevant to us all, across society.

Available online at all good retailers now, William’s book already has 5-star reviews.