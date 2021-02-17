ONE more person has lost their life to Covid-19 at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 556.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 60 Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 522 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 80,115
Patients were aged between 24 and 103 years old. All except 20, aged 33 to 91 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from April 19 last year to February 16, with the majority being on or after February 12.
Their families have been informed.
