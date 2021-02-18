A MAN who launched a "frenzied attack" on police officers - including spitting on one and kicking another - has been jailed.

Jamie Allison kicked one officer eight times in the ribs, gave a second officer a black eye and punched a third twice in the face with a clenched fist, said Giles Grant, prosecuting.

Police had to kick in a front door and use Pava spray as they subdued the 28-year-old, who had been drinking.

York Crown Court heard the officers had gone to the aid of a young mother with a baby who had fled into the street and who alleged Allison had been violent towards her.

Judge Simon Hickey told Allison that spitting at a police officer “particularly during a pandemic, which makes it more dangerous,” deserved prison.

The officer who was kicked eight times said in a personal statement: “It was a frenzied attack.” He said it was “one of the most violent and aggressive” he had suffered in his 28 years in the police.

The third officer said he couldn’t sleep for several weeks because of injuries to his head and shoulder.

Allison, 28, of Lydham Court, Foxwood, pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting emergency workers.

“The appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody,” said Judge Hickey as he jailed Allison for 15 months.

Defence barrister Caroline Abraham said Allison had been diagnosed as having an emotionally unstable personality disorder for which he would seek professional help.

He had family responsibilities which he couldn’t carry out in prison.

Mr Grant said the second and third officers were called out at 9.30pm on August 18 to deal with the domestic incident.

Allison refused to let them into the house. He was abusive and aggressive and they kicked the door in.

As they tried to arrest him, he fought them, hitting both officers and spat at an officer who came to assist them.

At Fulford Road Police Station, he kicked the first officer eight times in the ribs.