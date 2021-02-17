A museum dedicated to the Yorkshire vet who inspired the hit TV series All Creatures Great and Small has appointed a new director.

The World of James Herriot in Thirsk is dedicated to the life of local vet Alf Wight – who wrote the original All Creatures book using the pen-name James Herriot.

It is based in the building in Thirsk which doubled as both Wight’s surgery and his home for many years.

Since 2012 the museum has been run by a team of Herriot enthusiasts - including the vet’s son Jim Wight and daughter Rosie Page.

It has now appointed as its new marketing director John Gallery, a marketing and hotel management expert who was, for 12 years, the general manager of the York Marriott Hotel.

The appointment comes hard on the heels of Channel 5’s hugely popular remake last year of the All Creatures Great and Small TV series. The show has already been commissioned for a second series.

Mr Gallery said: “People from all over the world enjoy so much the interpretation and information about Alf Wight - James Herriot - and his former home and surgery and it is an absolute pleasure to be able to promote such an iconic and well-loved brand.

“I am delighted to be joining the board to help to steer its future strategy especially with the new “All Creatures Great and Small’ on Channel 5 which is now bringing a whole new generation into play for the attraction and the area.”

Both the World of James Herriot and the Herriot Country Tourism Group, of which Mr Gallery is chair, play an important part in attracting visitors to the area - the group is working with Hambleton District Council to develop initiatives that will help visitors and local people to experience and enjoy Herriot Country. It also works with Richmondshire, Rydale and Harrogate councils and other local attractions.