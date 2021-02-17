A NORTH Yorkshire hospice is set to re-launch the 'Make a Will Week', to help people draw up their Wills in aid of patient care.
Saint Catherine's Hospice will re-launch the scheme from March 29 until April 2.
Participating solicitors have offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £125 or £200 for a matching pair.
Catherine McNeill, of Thorpe & Co Solicitors, said: “Every year, we are seeing Make a Will Week just get busier and busier. It’s a great idea as it encourages people to make a will and it benefits Saint Catherine’s too.
"I’d encourage people to book early as appointments do get booked up.”
Last time the event was a "huge success," raising over £18,000 for patient care.
You can book in to speak to someone in Scarborough, Hunmanby, Filey, Whitby, Malton, Pickering, Bridlington or Driffield. The appointment must fall between the selected dates.
Further information can be found online at: https://bit.ly/3dplMKS