It is odd that in Ian Gillies’ impassioned argument for a single North Yorkshire council he is supporting an option that isn’t on the table (Letters, February 16).
The only two choices are either for York to remain a unitary authority on the current boundaries with the rest of North Yorkshire becoming another unitary; or splitting the county roughly in half. The latter option would see York merged into a new ‘mega-council’ stretching from the outskirts of Doncaster to those of Redcar, along the east coast.
If North Yorkshire, as a whole, is to benefit from the more devolved funding that Ian Gillies does support it needs to elect a ‘metro Mayor’ and that is only possible if there are at least two local authorities involved.
So his solution of one large unitary authority would not meet the Government requirements.
As an ex-Lord Mayor I am surprised that Ian Gillies would support any option that would see the demise of the Lord Mayoralty, a rise in council tax and the loss of local decision making.
The only way to ensure that the Lord Mayor continues is to ensure that York remains an independent unitary authority on the current boundaries. If readers back York’s case, then please sign the petition at www.change.org/webackyork
Honorary Alderman Ann Reid, Grassholme, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment