It was interesting to read Cllr Crawshaw’s letter (Wait 40 years - then get three car parks at once, February 16). Labour pretends to support the climate emergency, but supports increasing road capacity, and seems opposed to an overall reduction in parking spaces at Castle Gateway. What matters is reducing the number of cars coming into York, not the shape of the car parks!

The fact that Labour are trying to hide is that the Castle Gateway project will see an overall reduction in parking spaces within the city centre, even with the new car park. Coupled with the big improvements in cycling delivered for York council under Councillor D’Agorne, Greens with their coalition partners are delivering big improvements here for York.

The reality of a coalition is that sometimes you have to compromise to work with others -something Labour know very little about.

I would suggest Cllr Crawshaw stops playing politics and works with the Green Party councillors to do what’s best for York.

Tom Franklin, Chair, York Green Party Frazer Court, York

Once lockdown's over, hotel guests will need somewhere to park

I read Cllr Jonny Crawshaw’s letter (February 16) with incredulity. He said that three new car parks were a 20th Century throwback and yet this council has agreed to build countless new hotels, most of them in the city centre!

Are these people so wrapped up in their green agendas that they do not realise that when Covid is over and we are welcoming back visitors from the UK and the world that most of them will drive here, and therefore need parking?

Yes, some will travel by public transport but most will drive and with the woefully inadequate parking facilities for the aforementioned hotels passed by this council they will need somewhere to park.

They will not use the Par&Ride and then lug their bags on a bus – they will want to park as close as possible to their hotel. To expect anything else is totally unrealistic and will apply to electric cars as well as normal cars. It is surely time to take your head out of the clouds – wanting to do away with motor vehicles is one thing, but the reality is a long way away yet.

Judith Morris (Mrs), Moorland Road, York

Electric cars will be able to use new car parks

Jonny Crawshaw seems surprised that York’s Lib Dem/Green administration is building three new multi-storey car parks despite its commitment to fight climate change. He misses the point that these car parks will still provide parking when electric vehicles are the norm.

The new St George’s Field car park is to replace existing provision on that site, at Castle Mills (to be redeveloped for housing) and at Castle car park (to be redeveloped as a public open space). The overall provision will be less than previously provided, but will be more resilient to flooding. It is also outside the city walls, in keeping with the policy to restrict unnecessary car journeys within the city walls, agreed in December 2019.

The car park at the station is required by LNER to maintain existing parking provisionon a smaller land area, freeing up space for essential improvements.

Cllr Crawshaw may be able to cycle and walk to facilities from Bishopthorpe Road. Many residents do not have that option, nor is public transport always suitable. For some, a car is a necessary evil to visit the city centre. Failure to maintain a decent level of parking will put further pressure on the city centre economy.

Tony Fisher, Liberal Democrat councillor for Strensall ward, West End, Strensall

York’s Greens are Green in name only

I wish people would stop referring to the council as a Liberal Democrat/ Green coalition.

Ever since Councillor D’Agorne got power the Green party are now Green in name only and will continue to be until the next elections are upon us, when they will again return to Green policies as they seek re-election.

All council decisions are orange with no Green in sight. The council leaders are again telling us we don’t want a North Yorkshire council. How do they know what residents want?

Why don’t they ask residents to vote on the matter if its such a big issue for them? Cost wont be an issue as they keep proving they don’t mind wasting taxpayers’ money when it suits.

After all if the vote goes against what they want they can always follow Donald Trump and Christian Vassie and say it’s the wrong result so it doesn’t count.

Mel Burley, Albion Avenue, York