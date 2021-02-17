A LAW firm with offices in York and North Yorkshire has been shut down because a managing partner is suspected of dishonesty by the industry regulator.

The regulator moved to close down North Yorkshire Law yesterday (February 16) over what it said was suspected dishonesty on the part of its managing partner, Richard Boyd.

In a closure decision notice, the Solicitors Regulation Authority said it had intervened in North Yorkshire Law because it was satisfied that there was reason to 'suspect dishonesty on the part of Mr Richard Charles Boyd in connection with the firm’s business' and that 'one or more of the terms of the firm’s licence had not complied with'.

A notice on the firm’s website says all practice papers, files and monies held by the firm are now in the possession of the SRA, with affected clients urged to direct any enquiries to Bradford-based intervening agents Gordons LLP.

The company, which is based in Albemarle Crescent in Scarborough, was formed in 2000 from the amalgamation of several local firms and they also have an office in Whitby.

In 2018 The Press reported that then in the past year the firm had seen an increase of 15 per cent in case load, offering assistance and advice on probate, family conveyancing, civil litigation and business and commercial matters.

In the same year they saw an increase in business in York and the surrounding areas and set up a new office at The Innovation Centre at York Science Park in Heslington.