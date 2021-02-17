HERE are the latest death notices from The Press.

Our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with the families and their loved ones.

John Foster

FOSTER John Anthony Retired Flt. Lt. - Passed away on February 7, aged 80, after a brief battle with cancer. John will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Philomena, his proud and adoring son and daughter, Paul and Joanne, their spouses, Joanne and Ian, and his six beloved grandchildren, Tom, Ellie, Matt, Sam, Olivia and Millie. The funeral service will be held in York on March 5. Contact Rowley & Sons Family Funeral Services 01904 593096.

Derek Forbes

FORBES Derek January 29 1933 - February 2 2021. Passed away peacefully at home with wife Margaret close by. With grateful thanks to the wonderful friends and neighbours who have provided care when needed. Donations to Cancer UK. A private service will take place on Thursday March 4, 11am at York Crematorium. Enquiries to Hayley Owen, Funeral Director on 01904 792525.

Keith Manners

MANNERS Keith - Passed away peacefully on February 5 in York Hospital, aged 50 years. Dearly loved son and stepson of Hazel, Keith, Dave and Sue and a loved stepbrother, stepgrandson and friend. Please keep Keith in your thoughts on Thursday March 4th, when a private service will be held. Donations if desired may be made to MIND. Enquiries to Darley Funeral Directors Tel; 622746.

Elizabeth Kay Adams

ADAMS Elizabeth Kay - In Loving Memory of Elizabeth Kay Adams (nee Williams). Kay passed away peacefully at York Hospital on February 7 2021, aged 65 years. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister and a dear friend to so many. Family service only due to current restrictions, to be held at Bishopthorpe Crematorium on March 3 at 12.20pm. Donations in lieu of flowers please, to Cancer Research UK and St Leonard's Hospice. Forever in our hearts, your love will be with us always.

Michael Frederick Sutton

SUTTON Michael Frederick Michael - Sadly passed away at York Hospital after a short illness on Sunday, January 24 aged 84. He was a well-known friend and neighbour. Due to current restrictions a service will take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday February 23 at 1.40pm for close family and friends only. Family flowers only. Enquiries to York Co-op 01904 643936.

Barbara Mary Preston

PRESTON Barbara Mary (nee smith) - Passed away peacefully at Apple Tree Care Home on February 1, 2021, aged 92 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alan Charles. Loving mum of Elizabeth, Judith and Philip, in-laws Richard, Paul and Ann. Much loved nana of Sarah and Katie. Dear sister of Ken and sister-in-law Betty. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society. For funeral service details please contact Co-operative Funeralcare, Haxby.

Lynda Lovel

LOVEL Lynda Mary - Passed away at home on February 6, aged 74 years. Much loved sister to Anne and special stepmum to Heidi. Private funeral service to be held at York Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11.20am. Donations in memory of Lynda will be for York Against Cancer. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel 01904 624320.

Leonora Ainsworth

AINSWORTH Leonora (Jean) - Unexpectedly at home on Monday February 8. Adored mum to Diane and Kevin, much loved nanna of Ryan, Daniel and Oliver, doting big nanna to Megan and Hollie, dearest sister and sister-in-law. Loved by all who knew her private family service at York Crematorium. Donation in lieu to RSPCA. All enquiries Hayley Owen Funerals Directors, 01904 792525.

Maureen Williams

WILLIAMS Maureen - On Wednesday February 10 aged 82 years, suddenly. Due to restrictions a private service will take place at York Crematorium Donations if wished for York Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Group can be sent to J G Fielder and Son Funeral Directors Tel 01904 654460.

Barbara Richardson

RICHARDSON Barbara (nee Windle) - Peacefully passed away at home, aged 88 years. Much loved wife, mum and grandma, also good friend to many. Private funeral service is to be held. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel 01904 624320.

Sally Bestford

BESTFORD Sally (nee Cheetham) February 16 1963 - January 27 2021 Sadly passed away in York Hospital. She is survived by her four children, Dean, Emma, Samantha and Barry, and grandchildren Bailey, Delilah, Autumn-Lily, Mckenzie, Ella and Louie. Beloved mum, grandma and friend. She will be deeply missed. A private funeral will take place on March 2nd at York Crematorium. If anyone would like to pay their respects, Sally will be leaving from Cornlands Road shops at 10am and doing one final lap of St Stephens Square before going to the crematorium. May we request that you observe social distancing rules. Donations in her name to Breast Cancer Research are welcomed. Enquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Director Tel: 01904 792525.

Colin Thistleton

THISTLETON Colin - Passed away on January 19 aged 89 years. Loving husband to Anne, and to the late Ivy. Much loved dad, grandad and uncle. Private funeral for family only to take place on Wednesday, March 10. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors 01904 624320.

Lillie Craven

CRAVEN Lillie (nee Saville) - Passed away peacefully at home February 10, aged 95 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Bill). A much loved lovely mother to Ann, Lynda, Robert and Gillian. Mother-in-law to Kevin, Keith and the late Trevor. Grandmother to Tina, Wayne, Kate, David, Natalie and Laura. Great-grandmother to 10 children. A dear sister to the late Doris, Edith and Charlie, auntie and great-auntie and a dear friend. Will be sadly missed by all. Family flowers only and any donations to St Leonard's Hospice, York.

Llewellyn Mackenzie

MACKENZIE Llewellyn - September 5 1921 February 7th 2021 - Passed away peacefully at Mulberry Court, York. Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather and most excellent friend. With grateful thanks to the wonderful people who have provided the care when he needed it. Donations to Alzheimer's Research Funeral will be webcast. Please contact Hayley Owen, Funeral Director on 01904 792525 or hayley_yorkfuneral@yahoo.co.uk

James Walter (Jim) Hammond

HAMMOND James Walter (Jim) - Former York School Master, and well known member of the Rowntree Players. Beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Martin and Sally, grandpa and great-grandpa, also a good friend to many. Private funeral service to be held on Thursday March 11. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jim will be for The British Heart Foundation and Holy Trinity Church, Heworth. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors tel 01904 624320.

Laura Mason

MASON Laura - Distinguished food historian and writer. Died on February 2nd, 2021 aged 63. Beloved wife of Derek Johnson and dear sister of Agnes and Ruth. For donations in her memory see rowleyandsons.co.uk

Michael Croft

CROFT Michael John - Passed away at home on January 29, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband, son, dad, grandad, brother and friend to many. The family will be leaving Michael's home at 1.50 on February 26, for a private funeral for those wishing to pay their respects. All enquiries Rowley & Sons Family Funeral Services 01904 593096.

Hayden Morris

MORRIS Hayden (aka Taffy) - Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning February 9. Much loved partner of Georgina, loving brother, father, grandfather and a well thought of friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private service at York Crematorium. For all enquiries please contact Co-op Funeral Services on 01904 792893.

Claire Hopkins

HOPKINS Claire - Died on January 12, aged 68 years. Funeral service to be held at York crematorium on Monday March 4th, at 9.00am. All enquiries to Gary Fewkes Tel 01904 552071.

Thomas Edward Fenwick

FENWICK Thomas Edward 'Ted' - Sadly passed away on Sunday January 24 2021 in Rivermead, Norton aged 92 years old. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dear father to Susan, Neil and Ian and a very special grandfather to Catherine, Michael and Lucy. Greatly missed by other close family members and all his friends. Private funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Monday March 1, at 3.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Ted may be made to Prostate Cancer UK. Plate provided at the service. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel: 01904 624320.

Denis Sykes

SYKES Denis - Aged 91 years, of Riccall, died peacefully on February 5 at Abbey Lea Care Home, Barlby. Devoted husband of the late Mary Sykes. Greatly missed by his family. Private burial to take place at Rufforth on February 19.

Maurice Bradford

BRADFORD Maurice - Peacefully in Rosevale Care Home on February 5 aged 84. Dearly loved by his wife Pat, his sons Andrew and Philip, his daughters-in-law Lynn and Kirsty and his beloved grandchildren Stephanie, James, Daniel and Alex and his great grandson Jaxx. Funeral to be held with Covid restrictions on March 2 at 1.30pm at St Marys Church, Haxby, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only but if wished donations may be made to St Marys Church and Dementia Forward. All Enquiries to COOP Funeral care, Haxby, 01904760086.

Judith Kendall

KENDALL Judith (nee Harryman) - On February 5. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony, much loved mum of Catherine and mother-in-law of Carl, treasured granny of Darcey and Theo and dear sister of the late Raymond. A committal service at York Crematorium will be followed by A Service of Thanksgiving at St Helen's Church, Wheldrake on Wednesday March 3 at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished can be made to Epilepsy Action - a plate will be provided at the service. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York. Tel 01904 654460.

Beryl Southey

SOUTHEY Beryl - Died on January 29, aged 83 years. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Monday March 1 at 9.40am. All enquiries to Gary Fewkes Tel 01904 552071.

Betty Stead

STEAD Betty (nee Wedgwood) - Betty passed away peacefully on January 26, in the wonderful care of The Oaks. Loved wife of the late Fred, mother of Pam, Lesley and David. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. A private funeral will take place at York Crematorium on Monday March 8, at 2.20pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Oaks Amenities Fund. All enquiries to J. Rymer Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 624320.

Sheila Lyon

LYON Sheila Evelyn - Passed away peacefully in Handley House on January 16, aged 88 years. Loving mum of Judith, the late Tony, Geoffrey, Graham and Philip and much loved nana and great-nana. Funeral service to take place on Friday February 19, at St Mary's Church, Haxby at 11.00am, Covid restrictions apply. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral services. 01904 624320.

Kenneth Thompson

THOMPSON Kenneth Geoffrey - Passed away peacefully at St Leonard's Hospice, on January 22, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of the late Joyce and loving dad to Anne and Sharon. Private funeral service to be held at York Crematorium, on Friday, February 19, at 3.40pm. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Services. Tel 01904 624320.

Gordon Smith

SMITH Gordon - In loving memory of Gordon Smith who passed away suddenly aged 81 on Friday February 5 2021. Rest peacefully. Gorgeous devoted husband to Pat, wonderful loving dad to Janice and Karen, Grandad Grumps to H, Becky, Matt, Josh Bosh, Beth and Jess and proud great-grandad to Olivia, Ruby, Maia, Sienna and Arthur. Cherished brother and friend to many. Always and forever in our hearts. His life will be celebrated and he will be laid to rest at York Crematorium on Friday, February 26 at 11am. Family flowers only and donations to charity welcome. In absence of being able to attend please raise a glass to Gordon.

Giuseppina Pierotti

PIEROTTI Giuseppina (known as Pina) - Beloved wife of the late Frank, mother of Ann, Anthony and Christopher, grandmother, great-grandmother. Died peacefully aged 98 years on Saturday January 30, after a short illness. Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday March 9, at 9.45am at St Georges R.C. Church, George Street and at York Crematorium thereafter. No flowers please, charitable donations to Mysight, Merchantgate, York. All enquiries to J. Rymer Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 624320.

Joyce Peterson

PETERSON Joyce - On February 2nd, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Ken, much loved mum, mum-in-law and granny. All enquiries to J. Rymer Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 624320.

Cecil Benson

BENSON Cecil - Much loved father, gran'pa and great-gran'pa. Died peacefully at home in Copmanthorpe on February 8. Donations in lieu of flowers or cards directly to the RAF Benevolent Fund. Funeral will be held at York Crematorium on March 2, family and invited guests only.

Margaret Mary Baxter

BAXTER Margaret Mary - On Thursday February 4, peacefully in hospital, Margaret aged 79 years of York. Beloved wife of Charles Frederick, dearly loved mum to Andrew and Julie, mum-in-law to Debbie and Dave, loved and missed grandma to Christopher, Caroline, Adam, Nick, Emily and Matthew, great-grandma to Eddie, Eva, Jessie and Zara. Funeral service will take place on Friday March 5 at St Edward the Confessor Church followed by interment in Fulford Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers for St Edwards Church and Dementia Forward. Enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors 01904 624320.

Martyn Buckman

BUCKMAN Martyn - Passed away at home, aged 82 years of January 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Val, brother of Carol, much loved Martyn of Angus and Sarah. Special grandad to Owen,Tom and Ellie. Lifelong teacher in Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and York Tech Collage. Loyal friend. He will be greatly missed. A Funeral service will take place at St Edward the Confessor Church, on Tuesday February 16 at 1pm, followed by a Private Cremation. Donations between St Leonards Hospice and Seahouses Lifeboat. All Enquiries to J G Fielder and Son Funeral Directors, 01904 654460.

Vera Cuckston

CUCKSTON Vera (nee Servant) - Formerly of Halifax and York on January 30, 2021, in Beverley East Yorkshire, aged 90 years. A much loved wife to Roy, a dearly loved mother of Philip and David, a loving grandma to Caroline and Elisha. A Celebration and Thanksgiving for Vera's life is to be held at The Large Chapel, Chantlands Crematorium, Kingston Upon Hull, on Tuesday, March 2, at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired would be much appreciated for the support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance in Vera's memory either after the service or via directions from the Funeral Director. Family restrictions only apply or by personal intimation due to the current situation. All enquiries to F Stephenson and Son, 29 Minstermoorgate, Beverley, East Yorkshire, HU17 8HP. Tel 01482 881367.

Lilian Luxton

LUXTON Lilian - Died peacefully in York Hospital on Monday, January 25 aged 100. Beloved mother of Steve, Carole, Val and the late Beryl, and loving 'Gramps' to her 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral to take place on Thursday, February 25. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors. Tel. 01904 624320

Cyril Montague Branchette

BRANCHETTE Cyril Montague - On Sunday January 31 2021 peacefully in Derwent House, York aged 92 years. Beloved husband of Nancy, devoted father of Maxine and Karen, treasured grandad, great-grandad and father-in-law. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place at 12.20pm on Thursday March 4 at York Crematorium. Flowers and all enquiries to J. Rymer Funeral Directors, Tel: 01904 624 320. Alternatively, a donation can be made to our chosen charity, York Wheels At York Hospital.

Marjory Asher

ASHER Marjory - Passed away peacefully on February 1, aged 89 years, originally from Sheffield but lived in Bishopthorpe for the past 40 years. Dearly loved mother to Roger, mother-in-law to Asha, treasured grandmother to Marc and Daniel. Funeral service to take place on Friday February 26, at York Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Leonards Hospice. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Cromwell Road Tel : 01904 643936.

Betty Wilson

WILSON Betty - Peacefully on Tuesday, February 2 at the Chocolate Works Care Village, York, aged 90 years. Beloved wife to the late Arthur, loving mum to Pauline, Derek, Brian and Christine, dearly loved mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Service to be held at Rufforth Cemetery on Wednesday, February 24 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Betty's memory to the Chocolate Works Care Village Staff. All enquiries to JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors on 01904 654460.

Iris Brenda White

WHITE Iris Brenda - On February 6, peacefully in hospital, aged 89 years of Ampleforth (formerly Watergate Farm). Beloved wife of Reg and a dear sister of the late Cathy. Due to the current situation a private funeral service will take place at St Hildas Church, Ampleforth on Tuesday, February 16 at 12 noon, followed by interment. Donations if so desired to St Hildas Church which may be sent c/o JV Thompson Funeral Directors, Ampleforth 01439 788447.

Brenda Cross

CROSS Brenda - Passed away peacefully in Amarna House, York on Monday February 1 aged 85 years. Loving mum, grandma, mother-in-law to Gordon, Jane, Lawrence, Beth and Lori. Due to current restrictions a private family cremation will take place on February 22 at 9.40am. No flowers but any donations to York Against Cancer.

Thomas (Tom) Walker

WALKER Thomas (Tom) Peacefully passed away on January 21, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey, much loved dad of Ian, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Private funeral service to be held on Friday, February 26. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors tel: 01904 624320.

Joan Wells

WELLS Joan Passed - away peacefully on January 29 at Broadway Lodge Care Home. Much loved wife of Ken and a dear auntie of Dianne and Sally, and a friend to many. A church funeral will be held at St Oswald's, Fulford, followed by local burial at York Cemetery. Joan will rest in church overnight prior to the funeral. Due to current restrictions, the number of people able to attend will be limited to thirty. At this time our thanks go to the staff of Broadway Lodge for their generous care and commitment to Joan. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Oswald's Church and Broadway Lodge Care Home. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors, tel: 01904 624 320.

Gerald Wray

WRAY Gerald - On January 26, aged 69 years, at home. Loving son of the late Vera and Frank, brother of Alan, Dennis and the late Ann, uncle and great-uncle and cousin to Keith and Sallie and a sadly missed nephew to Ruby, and good friend of Ivan, he will be sadly missed. A private cremation will take place at York Crematorium.

Wayne James Jackson

JACKSON Wayne James - February 12 1959 - January 24 2021 - Died suddenly and entirely unexpectedly at home on Sunday, January 24 2021. Loving husband to his wife Debbie, a supportive father to Nick and Dominic and a proud grandpa of Ethan, Erin and William. Loyal friend, respected colleague and valued teammate. We will always love you. Please take a moment to think of Wayne on Wednesday, February 17th, when, due to Covid-19, a small private service will be held in Bishopthorpe, York. Donations may be made to the British Heart Foundation. Enquiries can be made to Hayley Owen Funeral Director, York. Email: Hayley_Yorkfuneral@yahoo.co.uk or Tel: 01904 792525.

Paul Wilfred Cooper

COOPER Paul Wilfred - Died peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Regent House, Vida Grange, Parnell on February 2 after a short illness aged 77. Much loved husband of Sue, loving dad of Tracy, Karen and Wayne, respected father-in-law of John, Mick and Marie. Very proud granddad of Jessica and Samuel. Active trade union leader and campaigner against the asbestos time-bomb at York Carriageworks. Paul will be sorely missed by his family and many friends who will remember him for his supportive nature and gentlemanly way. A private funeral will take place at York Crematorium on Monday, February 15th at 10:20am, with the cortege travelling past the Carriageworks at approximately 10:00am. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society.