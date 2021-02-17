NESTLE is to launch a new vegan version of its best-selling KitKat bar later this year.

KitKat V has been developed by chocolatiers and food scientists in the company’s Research and Development centre in Haxby Road, York, and will be manufactured in a special production line at the adjacent factory.

The company says it decided to create a vegan version because this was the most common request it saw on social media, after the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled between 2014 and 2019 from 150,000 to 600,000.

“There is a quiet food revolution underway that is changing how people eat,” said marketing director Alex Gonnella.

“We want to be at the forefront of that, championing the discovery of plant-based food and beverages. What better proof of that than offering a plant-based version of one of our oldest and most famous brands?”

A spokeswoman said milk had been replaced in the chocolate by a rice based product.

“KitKat V features smooth chocolate blended with plant-based ingredients to perfectly balance the brand’s trademark crispy wafer,” she said.”

She said chocolatiers and food scientists had worked hard to design a vegan alternative to the traditional treat that would live up to the high expectations of KitKat lovers everywhere.

The centre’s head, Louise Barrett, said taste had been a priority.

“We used our expertise in ingredients, together with a test and learn approach, to create a delicious vegan choice for KitKat fans,” she added.

Alex Gonnella said: “We have seen an incredible response to our vegan friendly Fruit Pastilles since their launch last year, so we know how much people want to enjoy alternative versions of their favourite treats.

“The most common request we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we’re delighted to be able to make that wish come true.

“I can’t wait for more people to try it; we think it tastes amazing!”

The spokeswoman said Nestlé had also launched dairy-free coffee mixes and last year introduced Carnation Vegan condensed milk.