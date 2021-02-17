A 100-YEAR-OLD war veteran had a large amount of cash stolen when thieves struck at his home.
North Yorkshire Police say the burglary happened at an address in Long Meadow, in Skipton at some point between February 4-12 when a safe containing a large amount of cash was stolen from the home of a 100-year-old war veteran.
Officers are appealing for information about any unusual activity seen in the area between these dates and especially on February 4 and 5.
A police spokesman said: "Also if anyone has found, or knows the whereabouts of a small brown coloured digital safe around a cubic foot in size.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ruth Daley. You can also email ruthdaley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210058787.
