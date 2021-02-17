POLICE are warning residents after thieves struck at a house in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police said they are appealing for witnesses and information about a residential garage burglary in St Catherine's Road in Harrogate.
It happened on Wednesday, February 3 between 10am and 7.30pm when tools worth a total of £3,000 were stolen, including power tools and garden equipment.
Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles on the street that day and to anyone who may have private CCTV to get in touch.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chloe Kinnear. You can also email chloe.kinnear@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210052754.
