POLICE have issued a further 186 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) for breaching Covid-19 regulations set in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In terms of issuing these penalties, this has been the busiest week during the third lockdown for North Yorkshire Police.

The further 186 penalties take the total issued by North Yorkshire Police during the third national lockdown to 826, and 2,719 since the first lockdown started in March last year.

Fifty-five of the 186 further penalties were issued in York, 64 in Scarborough and seven in Harrogate.

The breaches in North Yorkshire are split into four categories: being outside place of living, outdoor gatherings, indoor gatherings and obstruct/contravene.

A total of 89 penalties were issued for being outside place of living, four for outdoor gatherings, 93 for indoor gatherings and none for obstruct/contravene.

In York, 11 penalties were issued for being outside the place of living and 44 for indoor gatherings.

The penalties are also split into two genders, 112 were issued to males and 74 to females.

Two people in Scarborough were issued two penalties on the same night, for attending two seperate parties which were both shut down by police officers.

Officers have also stopped people travelling to North Yorkshire from other parts of the country including Leeds, Wakefield, Hull, Manchester and even as far as Glasgow.