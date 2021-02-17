FIREFIGHTERS were called in to a fire in a Selby village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to a bedroom fire at about 9.11pm last night to a property in Hemingbrough.
A spokesman for the service said: "We attended a fire in a bedroom caused by a candle. The fire spread to a cabinet the candle was standing on and a corner of a wall. Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
"There was about 15% fire damage to the room and heavy smoke logging.
"Crews ventilated the room and carried out some salvage work. Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reel, thermal imaging camera, lighting, shovels, small tools, positive pressure ventilation fab and salvage sheets."
Comments are closed on this article.