TWO areas of York now have such low Covid infection rates that their case numbers aren't shown on a Public Health England map.
Both South Bank and Dringhouses, and Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, are shaded white on the latest map showing the city's rolling seven-day rate.
The shading means there were fewer than three cases in each area in the week to February 11.
PHE states:"For smaller areas with fewer than three cases, we do not show data. This is to protect individuals' identities."
Another area to the north-west of York, Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf, is also shaded white on the map.
Other areas in York with low rates include Acomb, with a rate of 47.8 per 100,000 after five cases were confirmed in the week and Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, with a rate of 38 after five cases were confirmed.