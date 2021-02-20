One dodgy meal can out you off a certain food for life, research by UK scientists found.
Bad experiences with food 'flip a switch' in our brain that alters our eating habits, says a study by the University of Sussex. Experiments with snails show why the thought of some foods make us feel sick.
This ‘appetite-suppressing’ switch certainly went off in my brain when, in 1983, I ate a Chinese takeaway in Kingston-on-Thames where I was a student. I was violently sick the whole night and have not touched Chinese since.
My husband and children love it and have tried to persuade me to change my mind, but I can’t blot out that early experience.