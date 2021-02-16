UNIVERSITY of York chiefs have praised a rape victim for her bravery.

She was 18 when one of its tutors, Fasil Demsash, raped her in his house after meeting her in a club in the city centre.

He started working in the Department of Education in 2011.

As Demsash, 48, started a nine-year prison sentence for rape, police called him a "calculating and manipulative man".

A university spokesperson said: "This was an appalling crime and our thoughts are with the victim who has shown remarkable bravery.

"We urge students and staff who have any concerns about sexual violence, or have been affected by this case, to get in touch with us if they require further support or information. "

The victim had to endure an extra wait of six months when the trial was delayed by the pandemic.

The short walk into the courtroom at the start of the trial had been the "longest walk of her life", she said afterwards.

"Having to go through reliving it day by day with the police and friends and family was almost too much for me to take, you just want it to go away, but you also need to get justice and stop this happening to anyone else, the responsibility and expectation to have to go through the whole process is huge and not easy at all.

"I just want to send all my thoughts and love to anyone that has ever been a victim of sexual assault too.

"You are a survivor and you are so strong and no one can take that away from you”.

Demsash, of Hollybank House, Holgate Road, Holgate, denied rape but was convicted unanimously by a York Crown Court jury in January.