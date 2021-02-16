FORMER York councillor George Barton – described as a “true gentleman” and a “loyal and jovial friend”– has died.

George Barton represented Wheldrake ward as a Conservative councillor from 2011 to 2015, before moving away to be closer to family.

Former Lord Mayor and former council leader Ian Gillies paid tribute to Mr Barton, saying: “George was a true gentleman. He will be sorely missed.

“When he left York I was sad to see him go, it was a loss to York when he left.

“He always seemed to have a smile on his face, even when he was disagreeing with you. He was a good man.”

York Conservative Association has paid its respects to Mr Barton, with councillor Paul Doughty saying he always worked hard to serve his community.

Cllr Doughty said: “I worked with George Barton in the run up to the 2011 election and then with him as a fellow councillor in his four year term.

“He was an excellent councillor for Wheldrake and the Conservative Group and a loyal and jovial friend. He would always work hard serving others.”

Mr Barton grew up in Kent before moving to Yorkshire. He had a successful career in business and was a lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

In 2014 he moved to the south of England to be closer to his family, while finishing his final term as a York councillor and travelling to the city for council meetings. He went on to be elected a councillor for Adur District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Mr Barton served as deputy leader of the York Conservative group and in 2013 nominated former councillor Ian Gillies to become Lord Mayor.