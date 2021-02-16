EMERGENCY services were called in after reports of someone in the river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8.29am today to Railway Street in Malton after reports that someone had gone in to the river Derwent.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews were called to reports of someone entering the water. On their arrival the person was out of the water and in the care of the police. Crews used bolt croppers to assist the police gain entry through a gate. No other fire service action taken."
Comments are closed on this article.