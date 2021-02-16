THE Covid infection rate has fallen again in York and North Yorkshire.
Public Health England said today that the seven-day rolling rate in the City of York Council area in the week to February 11 was 92.1 per 100,000 population.
That is down from 97.8 yesterday and from a peak of 670 in early January, but still higher than the average of about 65 in early-mid December.
The figure in the North Yorkshire County Council area was 101.4, down from 108.2 yesterday, while the figure today in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was 126.9, down from 127.8 yesterday.
In the districts, Ryedale's figure today was 92.1, Selby's was 128, Hambleton's was 137.6, Harrogate's was 98.2 and Scarborough's was 80.9.