A YORK hospice is planning to create a time capsule to mark the one-year anniversary of the first lockdown and recognise the pandemic's impact on local people.
St Leonard's Hospice says its One Year On campaign will create a lasting legacy allowing local people to remember loved ones and lockdown moments that will be looked back upon in years to come.
A spokeswoman said it was making a time capsule of lockdown memories and was asking people to contribute anything, such as a poem, letter, photograph of a lost loved one, a memory, a picture or even their very first face covering- 'anything that marks this extraordinary moment in time.'
She said: "There will be both digital and physical versions of the time capsule. Both will be sealed on March 23 and re-opened on March 23, 2055 – St Leonard’s Hospice’s 70th anniversary."
Hospice chief executive Emma Johnson said the campaign would give people the chance to remember their key lockdown moments.
To contribute to the capsule, email content to timecapsule@stleonardshospice.org.uk. There is also a dedicated web page www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/OneYearOn where people can find further information, including resource packs for school children.
