MORRISONS’ community champion Naomi King pulled out all the stops to make Valentine’s Day a memorable one for local couples.

Naomi, 23, who works at the store’s Acomb branch, organised the delivery of Valentine’s gifts to three unsuspecting couples who reside in the South Park Nursing Home and Amarna House Care Home.

“We gifted three couples a Valentine’s treat as they have not had much to be excited about this year or last,” said Naomi who has lived in Acomb all of her life and has worked at Morrisons for more than five years, one year in her current role.

“It’s a great job and gives me a lot of satisfaction.

“We wanted to bring a smile to some faces. As well as these donations, foodbank donations were also made to I Am Reusable, Foxwood Community Centre, Danbury Drive Food Bank and Chapelfields Community Association,” added Naomi who is currently putting together 150 pizza packs for children during half-term.

Amarna House manager, Linda Beevers, said: “Ken and Ann Elliot were the recipients of one of the Valentine’s gifts and they were over the moon when they received it. It was a big surprise and another couple who live at Amarna House also received a surprise gift.”

And the lucky residents at South Park Nursing Home were Raymond and Thelma Broadberry.

Staff nurse Sarah Crofford said: “They are a really cute couple who spend their days sitting together.

“They were so pleased to have received their gift.”