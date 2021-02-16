POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a serious accident.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a collision which occurred on the A63 near Osgodby near Selby at 5pm on Friday, February 12.
They say a black Mazda 6 was travelling west bound along the road towards the A19 when it collided with a white Jaguar XF travelling in the opposite direction.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The woman driving the Jaguar suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital with her young child who was also in the car. The man driving the Mazda suffered serious injuries and was also transported to hospital."
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen either vehicle driving along the A63 prior to the collision.
If you have any information or dashcam footage please call 101 and ask for TC 1532 Richard Harrison or email: Richard.harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
