YORK College is forging stronger links with the film and television industry in a bid to develop local talent.

York College University Centre is one of four founding members of Screen Yorkshire’s new Connected Campus network for further and higher education colleges in the region.

Connected Campus will give students on film and TV-related courses greater access to industry professionals to help produce talented, versatile and industry-ready graduates.

Screen Yorkshire which champions the film, TV, games and digital industries in Yorkshire and the Humber, works to secure and support projects, companies and individuals to help make the region one of the UK's most sought-after destinations for production.

Connected Campus is a consortium of academic institutions, production companies and broadcasters, with three HE courses at York College initially benefitting from the scheme.

These are BA (Hons) in media make-up, special effects & hair design; BA (Hons) fashion design & product innovation; and BA (Hons) acting for stage & screen (ALRA Endorsed).

Students will have opportunities such as a Q&A session with BBC talent managers, industry training boot camps and access to events designed to enhance skills and employment prospects. York College aims to bring more courses into the consortium in the future.

Screen Yorkshire also delivers employment-related and educational modules to students, to increase awareness of opportunities.

Sharon Barrington, York College's programme leader, BA (Hons) Media Make-up, Special Effects & Hair Design, said: “Screen Yorkshire has been instrumental in making Yorkshire the fastest growing region for film and TV in the UK and our students will now have access to their expert knowledge and industry networks through the Connected Campus consortium.

"This will give students an advantage when seeking employment, developing their industry knowledge and building their confidence to network within the competitive world of television and film.”

James Harvey, programme leader, BA (Hons) Acting for Stage & Screen, added: “Our exciting new partnership with Screen Yorkshire will give students the most valuable insights possible into how to forge successful careers in our thriving northern TV and Film industries.

"Regular classes with current industry professionals will ensure they are learning the most up-to-date skills, and will enable them to meet potential employers and creative collaborators throughout their time studying with us.”

Glyn Middleton, head of skills at Screen Yorkshire, added: “We are delighted York College has signed up to Connected Campus, which is far more than just a network that shares good practice.

"The programme is encouraged and supported by broadcasters in the region, keen to harness the local talent in the region’s colleges.

"The programme of learning is designed to adapt to the rapidly fluctuating developments in the screen industries, such as skills gaps that emerge as a result of new technologies, or an increase in production activity as a result of new companies or broadcasters migrating to the region.’’

York College is holding a virtual taster event on Wednesday, February 24, (6pm to 8pm), about its HE creative courses.

The online event will include video footage from every Higher Education creative course, as well as Q&A sessions with College tutors. Visit www.yorkcollege.ac.uk for more information, and to register for the event.