UPDATED 3.20PM: The road has now reopened in both directions.
POLICE have closed a road due to an on-going incident.
North Yorkshire Police say their officers are urging people to avoid Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate as the road is currently closed.
The road is closed following a single vehicle crash near New Acre Farm shortly after 1pm today.
The driver of the car, a local woman in her sixties, has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Any witnesses should contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass any information to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 0148 of February 16.
