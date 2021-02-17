VOTERS showed their love for York by voting in their thousands in new awards celebrating the best of the city's tourism, hospitality and retail.

The social media #LoveYork Awards have unveiled the winners after more than 6,400 people voted for their favourites in 11 categories.

Ashley Young, of Make It York which launched the event to lift spirits, said competition had been fierce.

"We are immensely proud of all the hard work that has gone on in York’s tourism, hospitality and retail industries over the last year, and these awards are a way to really recognise their resilience, creativity and passion."

He said the awards were designed to showcase York’s world-class offering and celebrate the efforts to bring innovative ideas and valuable support to York residents and fans of the city.

The lockdown hero gold award went to Dorian Deathly’s Dark Tours for his free, interactive virtual tours on York’s dark history throughout the lockdowns.

Dorian Deathly’s Dark Tours was also voted the Favourite York Virtual Experience as well as being recognised in the Going the Extra Mile award.

The public chose Shambles Market Food Court as their Favourite Lockdown Foodie Experience and Lucia Wine Bar & Grill for the Restaurant I Can't Wait to Dine At award while The House of Trembling Madness took the Pub/Bar I'll Be Heading to First award.

York Maze won the Attraction or Experience I'll Be Visiting First After Lockdown’ title. York Dungeon was named York’s Most Surprising Hidden Gem and York Christmas Festival won the Event I'm Eager to Attend category. Voters were most eager to stay at The Grand York when choosing their Home Away from Home after restrictions lift, while Shambles Market was named York's top independent shopping experience.