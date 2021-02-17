A DOTING grandson came up with a unique way of celebrating his nana’s 90th birthday - by having a six-foot banner of himself delivered to her home in York.

With the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place, a trip home from London was totally out of the question and Simon Rodgers was determined to be at the celebrations in spirit if not in person.

Nana Maureen White lives with Simon’s mum and dad, Janice and Steve Rodgers, in Clifton Moor, York.

“I had been searching for something that would be a nice surprise,” said Simon, 34, a former Easingwold School pupil.

“And then I thought I would send a big picture of me rather than just a greetings card, a special way to mark a very special birthday.

“I moved down to London from York six years ago and, obviously, due to the Covid lockdown I wasn’t able to make the trip home as I would have liked to,” added Simon who works freelance in HR, recruitment and consultancy close to the historic Tower Bridge in the capital.

“We Facetimed on the day which was a bit confusing for her as she didn’t know whether to look at the phone or the screen!

“But it was lovely to see nana and help celebrate a very special day.

“As soon as we know that the lockdown has been lifted, it would be good to get back up and see the family in person.”

Maureen was quite taken aback by Simon’s gift, and said: “Simon has a habit of playing pranks on me.

“So when the big package first arrived, I did ask my daughter Janice whether it was going to explode.

“But I was very surprised!

“I had my son-in-law, Steve, put up the banner for me, where it still is now.

“While Simon couldn’t be here in person, seeing a two-metre-tall picture of him has meant he’s been here in spirit.

“It was very thoughtful and put a big smile on my face,” added Maureen.

“I don’t really want to take it down.

“I might have to leave it up until he gets me a new one for my 100th birthday!”