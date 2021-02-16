A CONSULTATION is underway to close a primary school.
North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive has given the go-ahead for publication of the closure notice for Kell Bank CE Primary School, Healey, near Masham to allow a further representation period.
The Executive agreed recently to continue with the closure process following a report by officers, which explained that the proposal was not related to any issue with school standards, but due to falling rolls over a number of years - the school has only six pupils on roll - which meant that the school was not financially sustainable.
Stuart Carlton, Director of Children’s Services, said: “Whenever we have to take forward a proposal for school closure we do so with a heavy heart. We know the value of village schools but such low numbers cannot financially sustain a school and can have a negative impact on the social and educational interests of children remaining.
“In the main the consultation response to date appears to indicate an acceptance of the situation here given only six pupils remain on roll.
“Nevertheless, we would welcome any further views to be made known before the Executive takes a final decision.”
Anyone who wishes to view the closure proposals or make a representation can visit the County Council’s consultations page here.
The consultation ends on March 5.