SOME pretty extreme steam cleaning is underway to help transform a landmark building in York city centre.
This picture taken by Mick Hickling this morning shows workmen abseiling down the front of the old Aviva building, soon to be a Malmaison hotel.
Developers North Star said that work has started on ensuring the outside looks just as good as the inside with a team of high flying experts carrying out a deep clean on the facade.
As The Press reported last month, the new 150-bedroom hotel is set to be completed by April - creating 130 jobs.
The build - originally scheduled for 2019 - has faced major disruption caused by Leeds-based Broadley Group going into administration, and the Covid-19 crisis.
When complete, the hotel will include a sky bar, boasting views of York Minster.
There will also be the Chez Mal Brasserie restaurant, a spa, gym and on-site Starbucks.
Scott Harper, chief operating officer at Malmaison & Hotel du Vin, said: “York is a fantastic city and we’re thrilled to be adding a Malmaison alongside Hotel Du Vin on The Mount.
“Offering a stunning rooftop sky bar, in addition to our Chez Mal Brasserie and bar, is a first for us at Malmaison, and we hope this will be a popular addition to the city for the local community and visitors to York.”
