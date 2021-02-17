New school access was always part of plan regarding the promise that Fulford School would have a new access road from Germany Beck: the original design for this extensive housing development always included a road access into the school.
Ex-county councillor and ex-Fulford School governor David Ashton acknowledges this (Letters, January 30). He also takes a shot at Fulford Parish Council, which has always pressed its support for this purpose-built access. More relevant, senior school staff attended, or were copied into notes from, the many public consultations.
The access road, a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity and one of the few benefits for Fulford village to come from this development, would also reduce the high traffic volumes and associated noise and air pollution on Fulford Main Street, and the Heslington Lane junction hazards.
Seeing what is being done elsewhere in York by the council to better manage traffic and benefit residents - eg in The Groves and Navigation Road - I cannot understand why this road, which the council approved, is seemingly not to be fully used for its purpose. Councillors and the city council’s transport and planning officers must require a credible transport plan for further expansion of the school, now way beyond its original capacity when opened with its Fulfordgate entrance. A ‘one-way’ system is NOT that plan.
Alan Smith, Fordlands Road, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment