Boris Johnson’s fixation with re-opening schools on March 8 is madness. No doubt on that day the cameras will show him at some primary school, interacting with pupils and pontificating on the perceived damage being done to the mental health of our youngsters.
Remember that schoolchildren will be closely living with the under 50s, who will not have yet received any vaccinations. I sincerely hope I am wrong in believing that because of this, Covid infection rates will start rising again.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment