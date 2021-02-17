I noticed with interest the article in the Press about the gentleman fined for urinating in the street (Man used church wall as toilet in York city centre, February 15).
I do not condone his antisocial behaviour in any way. But I can’t understand why the people fined for breaching Covid rules, an antisocial activity with much more serious consequences potentially, are allowed to remain anonymous?
Perhaps naming and shaming these selfish idiots would cause Covid rule breakers to think twice before they embarked on law-breaking activity - which would obviously be of great benefit for the rest of law-abiding society.
Malcolm Dove, The Paddock, York
