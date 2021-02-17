Matt Hancock recently trumpeted that all over-65s that want to be have been vaccinated. That is not in fact true. There are many people like me who are housebound and cannot get to either the vaccination centres or their GP surgery who have not been vaccinated, even though they want to be.
I have been told by my GP surgery that I have been put on the list to have my jab at home but have not been given any idea as to when that might happen and I know I am not the only one in that situation. If even one person who wants to be vaccinated has not been then you can’t say all have been vaccinated.
Gill Thompson (Mrs), Woodthorpe, York
