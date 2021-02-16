A YORK-based education company has been shortlisted for an award for its new innovative maths app.

ARC Maths app was designed by maths teacher and mother-of-four Rachel Dunsmore, who is the creator and founder of ARC Education.

The app involves a daily set of 12 questions drawn from the KS3 and KS4 curriculums with personalised programmes for each student.

Rachel created ARC Maths after realising the App she wanted for her pupils did not exist.

Her app which was tested in the classroom by pupils and staff at Manor CE Academy, which is part of the Hope Learning Trust, can be used on iPads at school or at home, with teachers able to see their students' progress.

ARC Education which was established in 2018 has now been shortlisted for the Educational App of the Year at the BETT Edtech Awards.

BETT (formerly known as the British Educational Training and Technology Show) brings together the leading figures, businesses and ideas in education technology and is a key industry voice for showcasing innovative new technologies.

Rachel said: "It’s an honour to have made the shortlist for such a prestigious award.

"As a Maths teacher, I understand the challenges that teachers face, especially with current home-schooling, and believe that ARC Maths can fundamentally help students strengthen their recall of maths knowledge by using retrieval practice to improve their long-term memory.”

She added: “One of the distinguishing features of ARC Maths is the use of sophisticated hand-writing technology.

"This allows fractions, indices and algebraic expressions to be recognised so questions can be asked that more closely emulate their classroom work.”

The key educational highlights of the app are all based on extensive scientific research into retrieval practice, spaced learning, interleaving and cognitive load, creating an advanced learning tool which also delivers a personalised programme for each student.

Topics are mixed up so students need to decide what maths is needed for each question.

Arc Maths spreads learning out over a period of time to help strengthen memory retrieval of different learning and skills.

ARC Maths is available to purchase on the App Store and costs £3.49 a month, or £5.99 for a family subscription.

