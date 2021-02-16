THERE has been another fall in the number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it now had 96 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 inpatients Trust-wide.
That is down by three on the figure yesterday and by 146 on the peak of 242 on January 26.
The trust said it now had ten Covid patients in intensive care, and a total of 1,911 Covid patients had been discharged, or were no longer being treated as Covid, since the start of the pandemic.