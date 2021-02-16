RESIDENTS in York independent living communities have been provided with Covid-19 vaccines in the comfort of their own home.

To support the NHS’s vaccine rollout to older residents, City of York Council say they have been working with a local consortium of 11 GP practices in York, Nimbuscare, to deliver this service.

In late January, 340 people across the council’s 11 independent living communities (ILCs) were vaccinated. Staff from the council and Nimbuscare ensured the vaccines were given in covid-safe conditions either in their ILC’s communal area or in their own home. Staff who work at the ILCs were also vaccinated.

Cllr Carol Runciman, the council's executive member for health and adult social care, said: “Older and less mobile residents have welcomed this on-site service, which meant they did not have to leave their community to get the vaccine. This supported them to stay at home and stay safe during lockdown and avoided them having to go out in the very cold weather.

“This partnership has meant more people are benefitting from the vaccine more quickly. I’d like to thank teams from Nimbuscare and the ILCs who worked very well together to co-ordinate this operation.”

Prof Mike Holmes, Nimbuscare clinical lead, said: "The team at Nimbuscare were pleased to offer Covid vaccines to people as part of our city-wide vaccination service. It's really important that people over 70 who cannot get to the vaccination centre are protected and our vaccinators were happy to help by going out to people in their homes.

“We believe that by working collaboratively we can offer a better service for the people of York. Nobody will miss out and we are working really hard to make sure that we offer everyone a vaccine in order of the national priority groups."

Dr Nigel Wells, a local GP and Clinical Chair at NHS Vale of York CCG said: “This is another great example of organisations coming together and working innovatively to reach out to patients in what has been the busiest ever period in the history of the NHS.”