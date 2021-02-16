A MAJOR bridge linking two towns in North Yorkshire has reopened to traffic for the first time since floods last month.
County Bridge between Malton and Norton had been closed due to the high levels of the River Derwent and, although it had reopened to pedestrians, only reopened to traffic yesterday (February 15).
There is still some flooding across the road at the bottom of Castlegate, however it is passable with care.
The Environment Agency has said there are no current flood warnings in place, although ground water levels are expected to remain high into March.
