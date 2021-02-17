VALUATION of jewellery is often something which is overlooked.

However, you should always ensure you have the correct cover in place for your personal possession so that if, in the event of losing or damaging an item, you would be able to receive either an equivalent replacement or an appropriate cash value.

Here are a few simple tips to ensure you can enjoy your jewellery for many years to come:

Make sure you store your valuables in a safe place.

If you are not wearing it, you may want to keep your fine jewellery in a bank safe or in-home security safe.

Security safes are installed by homeowners to offer protection and can be a requirement of the insurers, many devices will also provide a degree of fire protection as well.

If you’re not sure of the value, it's worth considering getting your jewellery appraised.

When doing this, seek out a professional appraiser who can document the actual value of your piece.

A reputable jeweller who is NAG (National Association of Goldsmiths) registered will also be able to tell you what your pieces are worth.

Then, you can then make sure they are insured for the right price.

Add any items of value to your insurance.

Your home insurance may not fully cover expensive jewellery.

To provide peace of mind, consider purchasing a policy which offers you valuable articles cover, that provides all-risk protection, as well as automatic coverage for newly-acquired pieces.

If you’ve already got a valuable articles policy in place, it's worth making sure to add your new piece to this schedule.

Emma Hunton is Private Client advisor at PIB Insurance Brokers in York and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in this field.

If you would like to discuss your personal insurance arrangements, please get in touch with Emma at PIB Insurance on 01904 520214 or email emma.hunton@pib-insurance.com.