YORK’S Covid infection rate is now the lowest in the region after another fall in the number of cases.
Public Health England’s latest map today has the City of York Council area shaded green, surrounded by blue, after the rolling seven-day rate in the week to February 10 dropped to 97.8 cases per 100,000 population.
Only one other upper tier authority in all of England north of Birmingham, North-East Lincolnshire, is also below the 100 threshold and shaded green,
The rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area has also fallen, to 108.2 and the rate in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was slightly up, to 127.8.
