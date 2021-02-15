A CAR hit a tree and burst in to flames after an accident today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to the A170 in Wrelton in Ryedale at about 12.26pm after a car came off the road and hit a tree.
A spokesman for the service siad: "This caused the vehicle to catch fire due to the fuel tank rupturing. A passing motorist used a life hammer to break the glass of the vehicle to allow the driver to escape.
"Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the area. Crews used hose reel jet, branches, foam and dry powder extinguishers and thermal imaging camera."
It's not known if anyone was injured in the incident.
