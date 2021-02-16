A NEW exhibition at the National Railway Museum in York has been launched, celebrating the vital role played by railway key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Named ‘Railway Heroes’, the exhibition recognises the selfless achievements of 16 people from across the rail industry who have played an essential part in the country’s Covid-19 response.

From transporting vital medical supplies to setting up Nightingale hospitals and sewing PPE, many rail workers have gone the extra mile during the pandemic as well as working to keep passengers and freight moving around the clock.

The exhibition will feature 16 portrait photographs from photographer Charlotte Graham. The first six ‘Railway Heroes’ star in a special online exhibition hosted on the National Railway Museum website, with new profiles added each week.

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, said: “This exhibition is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the thousands of railway key workers who have kept the country going over the last year.

“The stories featured in the exhibition are an inspiration and fully deserving of wider recognition.”

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “Rail workers have played a vital role during the pandemic, maintaining and operating a safe and reliable railway so that key workers can continue to get to work, and keeping Britain connected by moving critical goods such as food and medicine across the country.

“Many rail workers have also gone above and beyond their day jobs over the past year – helping to set up Nightingale hospitals, donating much-needed equipment to the NHS and delivering food parcels to vulnerable people.

To see the first profiles, visit: railwaymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/railway-heroes