A 37-year-old man who was caught in York attempting to travel from Scotland to London without a ticket has been jailed for five months following a British Transport Police investigation.

Nomedas Kulvinskas, of Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to travel fraud and possession of a bladed article at York Crown Court on Thursday, February 4.

The court heard how Kulvinskas was arrested after he attempted to travel without a ticket from Inverness to London Kings Cross.

British Transport Police say that the conductor on board the service had tried to wake Kulvinskas several times during routine ticket checks and had become concerned for his welfare. When he eventually managed to wake him as the service entered York station he admitted travelling without a ticket.

Two attempts to pay for the journey, costing £186, using different cards both failed and Kulvinskas claimed he had only £20 in cash.

Police met the train and arrested Kulvinskas for travel fraud and theft after he was found to be in possession of several debit and ID cards in different names. A further search revealed he was carrying two Stanley knife blades, one on a chain around his neck.

Investigating officer PC Dave Knox said: “This was a blatant attempt on Kulvinskas part to travel a lengthy journey at no cost whatsoever. It was inevitable his plan would be foiled as revenue collectors regularly carry out ticket checks. Unfortunately for Kulvinskas this was compounded by the fact that he was found to be in possession of ID and debit cards that didn’t belong to him.

“Not only this, he as then found to be carrying blades which we were able to remove from the railway network and prevent any potential could result in serious injury.”