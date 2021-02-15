A YORK-based veterinary group has announced a £5.5million investment in 2021.
VetPartners which is headquartered at Clifton Moor and has more than 420 sites across the UK is funding major projects this year.
These include work which is due to start next month on a new veterinary hospital for Northlands Veterinary Hospital in Kettering, while work is already in progress on the new Farnham Veterinary Hospital in Surrey.
VetPartners chief executive officer Jo Malone said: “Continually investing in new equipment and facilities supports our practice teams to deliver an outstanding service for their clients and excellent care of their patients.
“Our ethos at VetPartners is that care needs to be centred around achieving the best possible outcomes for each client and patient because that will make us a success and investing in practices enables us to achieve that.
“We are also committed to creating great places to come and work, whether you’re a vet, veterinary nurse or receptionist, and that means enhancing practices and providing good facilities for colleagues to work and relax in, which is important to their wellbeing and ability to deliver the best service and care.”
Work also includes major refurbishment on practices across the UK as well as expansion at others.