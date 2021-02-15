PLANS to build 34 new homes on a former barracks site are set to get the go ahead this week.

City of York Council has submitted the scheme for Duncombe Barracks - in Burton Stone Lane next to Bootham Crescent football ground - as part of the council's project to build 600 new homes at sites across the city.

The Duncombe Barracks homes would be very low energy - or passivhaus certified - buildings, meaning they are cheaper to heat and environmentally friendly.

And they would be designed by architect firm Mikhail Riches - with 14 of the homes classed as affordable housing.

The designs feature open space for children to play, communal garden areas where residents are encouraged to grow food and bike and cargo bike storage facilities. There will be only 19 car parking spaces and the designers are looking to start a shared car and bike scheme.

A shop will also be built into the development.

Two electric cargo bikes will be provided at the development for residents to use - but electric vehicle chargers will not be installed as council transport bosses say charging facilities can be found at Union Terrace and Bootham Row car parks.

Money from the development could also be put towards developing playing fields at Bootham Park when the former hospital is redeveloped, planning officers say.

A pedestrian and cycle route will be created through the site, linked to the neighbouring 93-home development planned for Bootham Crescent football ground and leading to the bridge over the railway line to connect Burton Stone Lane to the hospital and York St John University.

The site is owned by and will be developed by the council. There are no objections registered to the scheme

Planning officers say: "The site is vacant and in a sustainable location in terms of access to services."

"The housing proposed is broadly consistent with local need.

"The scheme is compliant sustainable design principles in terms of promoting walking and cycling, providing different types of outside amenity space and community uses and in building to Passivhaus standard, which significantly exceeds targets in terms of environmental performance."

The planning meeting takes place on Thursday.