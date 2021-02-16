Whilst our council tax bills rise by the largest amount possible we continue to see the council offices remain the bail-out centre for businesses of all descriptions within their boundary.

It started with shipping containers, last week it was Make It York and now it is GLL (Council set to fund £800,000 bailout for leisure centres).

This is not the first time the council has had to help them out. If you cast your mind back we had to let them run the old Huntington Stadium rent free because they couldn’t afford to run it at a loss.

Now, before anyone has trod the turf in their playing kit at the new community stadium, they are out with the begging bowl again.

As this has happened at their other venues and other councils are having to bail them out, it should be taken as yet another warning that the bowl will be out again sooner rather than later.

It is quite clear that the council has two options, the first being to take it back in house and look for a new operator, the second being simply to take it back in house.

As tax payers we cannot see our money going to bail out any more businesses, especially on top of other council projects with rising costs, some of which we could well do without at this moment in time.

Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York