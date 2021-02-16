Congratulations to Sean Bullick and team at Make It York on the renewal of their contract (Council agrees to renew Make It York’s contract, February 13). Although long retired I was involved in the York retail and museum sectors for a combined total of seventy years so I have a residual interest in tourism and business.
To my mind Make It York sounds a bit like Yes Minister’s ‘Ministry of Administrative Affairs’, but I do wish MIY the best of luck in their efforts to make ‘It’, whatever ‘It’ is.
Anyone feel a mission statement coming on? ‘MIY oh MIY!’ Seriously, though, if MIY makes a significant and substantive contribution to York’s eventual post-lockdown commercial and visitor recovery and success, that’ll be fine by just about everybody.
Hopefully the results will justify the outlay.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York