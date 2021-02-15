With two newly approved multi-storey car parks - at St George’s Field and the railway station - and a third one in the pipeline for York Central, the current Lib Dem-Green Council has really excelled itself. You wait forty years for a multi-storey car park and then three come along at once!
I do wonder what climate change researchers at York University’s internationally renowned Stockholm Environment Institute will make of it all?
One minute we’re declaring a climate emergency, the next we’re encouraging everyone into their cars! It begs the question: what on earth has happened to the Lib Dems’ supposed green credentials?
As for Green Party voters, they must feel incredibly let down by their councillors on the ruling executive who are overseeing such a huge investment in car parking. And whatever their protestations, as executive members they do share collective responsibility for these 20th-century throwbacks.
What have their Lib Dem colleagues got over them? Why do they continue to enable such short-sightedness? Have they forgotten the many years’ research from the Stockholm Environment Institute? Or are they simply suffering from Stockholm syndrome?
Cllr. Jonny Crawshaw,
Labour, Micklegate Ward, Wentworth Road, York
New road will be cheaper to maintain than Queen Street bridge
There has been much correspondence about the Queen Street bridge, but no mention of the cost of keeping it up. The bridge is quite old, and I presume maintenance is not cheap. Removing the bridge and building the road will cost money upfront, but after that the road should cost less to maintain than the bridge.
David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb
