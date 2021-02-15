A THUG who claimed to have Covid and spat at a police officer while in a cell has been jailed.
North Yorkshire Police said that Daniel Davis, 38, was arrested on suspicion of road related offences on January 15 and taken into custody, where he attempted to relieve himself on the floor and then began to threaten officers and staff.
During a routine check, he claimed to have Coronavirus before spitting through the hatch at a detention officer.
A spokesperson said Davis, of Wheatfields Court, Eastfield, Scarborough,was charged with assault of an emergency worker and pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrates last month and has now been jailed at York Crown Court for 22 weeks.
Superintendent Mike Walker said the custodial sentence should act as a stern warning.
“This incident caused a great deal of distress to our officer, and his colleagues, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to serve and protect our communities," he said.
“It was an unprovoked and senseless attack at a time when Davis should have been isolating.
"It left our officer fearing that he may be infected and exposed his family to the disease."
